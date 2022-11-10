Funding Climate-Smart initiatives in southcentral Pennsylvania

Funding from the USDA to Pasa Sustainable Agriculture will be invested in local farmers impacted by climate change.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The US Department of Agriculture continues its commitment to Climate-Smart initiatives in Lancaster county.

Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey, Pasa Sustainable Agriculture and farmers from Springwood Organic Farm came together to celebrate new funding allocated to Climate-Smart initiatives across Pennsylvania.

"We are grateful that the USDA is going to continue to make these investments. This isn’t just federal money landing on a project or community, this is an investment," said Sen. Casey.

It is part of the USDA’s commitment to Climate-Smart Commodities, which they pledged back in February 2022, and the recent allocation of their funds to Pasa Sustainable Agriculture.

Pasa will invest in farming and agroforestry organizations representing underserved farmers uniquely impacted by climate change.

“Climate-smart practices like agroforestry and the adding of trees into the pasture, do a tremendous amount to sequester carbon, and to mitigate the risks associated with climate change," says Hannah Smith-Brubaker the executive director of Pasa Sustainable Agriculture.

Dwight Stoltzfoos of Springwood Organic Farm also says that the trees are a long-term investment and that these projects help to sustain the biology and ecology of the soil of the farm.

“The positive impact that these practices behind me can have on Climate-Smart agriculture, sustainable agriculture, and the positive efforts to mitigate the pushback against climate change,” said Sen. Casey.