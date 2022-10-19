Five millionth tree planted in Franklin County

It's part of the Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership, with the goal of planting 10 million trees by 2025.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — State environment leaders marked a major milestone in efforts to restore Pennsylvania's environmental beauty.

Officials with several state agencies planted the five millionth tree Wednesday morning at Furnace Run Walk in Franklin County, meaning they are halfway to their end goal.

It's part of the Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership, with the goal of planting 10 million trees by 2025.

State officials are encouraging Pennsylvanians to join the movement.

"People ask us all the time, [asking us] what they can do for the environment and almost always we say 'plant trees.' There is agricultural land, cooperate campuses, church land, any land benefits from tree planting," said Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

The partnership is coordinated by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and has grown to more than 200 groups and individuals.