First-ever U.S. plastic waste transformer opens in York

The factory is able to convert difficult-to-recycle plastic waste into an innovative new form of a concrete additive called RESIN8.

YORK, Pa. — A state-of-the-art recycling facility opened in York County on Friday.

When added to concrete, RESIN8 becomes better insulated, stronger, more fire resistant and lighter.

The new facility will work to transform York's unwanted plastic waste into RESIN8 at a rate of approximately one ton of plastic per hour.

It is the first facility in the United States and the second of its kind in the world to make the product.

"We were founded in Costa Rica; we have a very large-scale facility in Costa Rica. We have small-scale facilities worldwide, but in the United States, York is the first," said Chief Operating Officer Ross Gibby with CRDC Global.

"We're very excited to be bringing [this] to the York community. The engagement that we've seen up to this point has been overwhelming to say the least," Gibby continued.