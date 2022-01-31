Five south-central Pa. counties receiving environmental project funding

A total of $4.7 million will be distributed between 13 projects in eight South-Central Pennsylvanian counties including Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster Lebanon and York

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Millions in state-awarded grants will fund more than a dozen projects aimed at watershed restoration and protection across south-central Pennsylvania.

It's all thanks to this year's Growing Greener grants. State officials say they make up the largest investment of state funding that directly addresses critical environmental concerns.

Officials say these projects are important and will help improve the communities in which they are implemented.

"These moneys will be put into projects that improve things like stream bank erosion, – things like watersheds, [and] wetlands – and the benefit will be that they will see improved water quality in their communities and [the grants will] improve property values, improve recreational opportunities, [and] improve drinking water supplies," said Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Regional Director Rodney Nesmith.

The DEP will distribute a total of $4.7 million between 13 projects in eight south-central Pennsylvania counties including Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties.

The funds are part of a larger statewide award of $18 million.

"Now in its third decade, DEP's Growing Greener continues to play an essential role in restoring and protecting the health of streams and rivers in communities across Pennsylvania," said Nesmith. "The grant program provides necessary funding for a variety of projects focused on creating a cleaner environment for all Pennsylvanians."

The funds will go to non-profit organizations, watershed groups, and county and municipal governments to address local and regional water quality issues.

Grantees have up to three years to implement their projects from the award date.

Below is a list of specific funding and projects heading to local counties.

Dauphin

• Capital Area Greenbelt Association: Spring Creek Ivey Apartments Site Streambank Restoration Project, $230,150

• Borough of Penbrook: Penbrook Borough Stormwater Management Basin, $280,000

Franklin

• Franklin County Conservation District: West Branch Conococheague Tributary Floodplain Restoration—Design and Permitting, $117,500

Lancaster

• Little Conestoga Creek Foundation: Little Conestoga Blue-Green Corridor Floodplain Restoration, $2,246,580

• Little Conestoga Watershed Alliance: Jackson and River Drive Floodplain Restoration Project, $113,000

Lebanon

• South Londonderry Township: Killinger Creek Stream Stabilization and Riparian Forest Buffer, $260,000

• North Cornwall Township, Cleona Borough: Quittapahilla Creek Floodplain Restoration, $110,500

York

• York County Rail Trail Authority: Oil Creek Floodplain Restoration—Design and Permitting, $135,000

• York County Conservation District: West Branch Codorus Creek Stream Restoration Phase 2, $563,365