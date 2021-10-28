Dickinson College ranked second on Princeton Review's 2022 list of 'green colleges'

Dickinson College has recently been ranked second on The Princeton Review's 2022 list of "Top 50 Green Colleges" in the U.S.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Dickinson College, located in Carlisle, Cumberland County, has recently been ranked second on The Princeton Review's 2022 list of "Top 50 Green Colleges."

The college has also been named to the prestigious "Green Honor Roll," a distinction only given to 27 institutions across the U.S. and Canada out of 835 colleges. This accomplishment comes after after Dickinson was referred to as a "cool school for environmental sustainability" in Sierra Magazine.

“We are pleased to be recognized with these two fantastic honors,” Neil Leary, director of the Center for Sustainability Education said. “Sustainability is part of who we are at Dickinson. From working with local partners to reduce carbon pollution to hosting experts on climate change and advocacy, we are focused on preparing our students for a more sustainable world.”

The Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges and The Green Honor Roll both examine institutions' commitment to sustainability through their education and practices.

The Green Honor Roll then assigns a score to each of the 835 colleges they inspected this year, and those that receive a score of 99, the highest possible score one can receive, make the Green Honor Roll list for the preceding year.

In this case, 27 schools received a score of 99, with 24 of them residing in the U.S., according to The Princeton Review.