Chambersburg receives $150,00 to address stormwater issues on rail trail

The money comes from a grant from the Chesapeake Bay Trust

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Borough of Chambersburg received a grant of $150,000 from the Chesapeake Bay Trust to address stormwater issues on the Rail Trail.

The money was awarded on June 9 and is intended to implement further a green infrastructure project along the Borough's section of the Cumberland Valley Rail Trail in Downtown Chambersburg.

Officials of the Bay Trust and other grant recipients gathered at the project site on Friday to highlight the Borough's project.

"We are honored that the Chesapeake Bay Trust has recognized the efforts of the Borough to promote green infrastructure and sustainability construction practices," said Borough Manager, Jeffery Stonehill.

The Borough's Storm System Manager, Andrew Stottlemyer explained where the money will be going to fund the project.

"This grant will be used to implement a multi-layered storm water management solution that will reduce runoff into the Conococheague Creek, reduce associated flooding in the immediate area, address stream bank stabilization, and implement green infrastructure components."

According to the Borough, the project will ultimately protect the environmental education and outdoor recreational opportunities of the Chambersburg Rail Trail.

It's expected that the project will result in reduced street flooding, the planting of 35 new trees, 150 native plants, 1,764 square years of pollinator friendly plants, 1,000 square feet of reforestation/afforestation, and removal of invasive species.