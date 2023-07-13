Camp Hill Borough votes to become a 'Bee City'

The organization's mission is to encourage communities to provide pollinators with healthy habitats, including a rich variety of native plants without insecticide.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — The Camp Hill Borough Council unanimously voted on Thursday, June 13 to become a Bee City USA member.

The vote includes Camp Hill Borough with many other cities and campuses across the country united in improving their landscapes for pollinators.

Bee City USA is an initiative of the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation, a nonprofit organization based in Portland, Oregon, with offices across the country. The mission is to encourage communities to sustain pollinators by providing them with healthy habitats, including a rich variety of native plants without insecticides.

Pollinators, such as bumble bees, sweat bees, mason bees, honey bees, butterflies, moths, beetles, flies, hummingbirds and many others are responsible for the reproduction of almost 90% of the world's flowering plant species and one in every three bites of food we eat.

"We are grateful to Borough Council for supporting our efforts," said Michelle Richardson, a member of Camp Hill's Bee City USA committee. "We are eager to engage with more members of the community, especially our youth, to share how even small actions can have a significant impact on pollinators and their habitats.

The Camp Hill Borough Bee City USA Committee will hold public awareness activities; publicly acknowledge the commitment to the program through a standing committee, signage, and web links; and prepare an annual report on habitat enhancement activities.

Bee City USA especially encourages school gardens and educational programs for children. The Committee seeks to engage the community in promoting pollinator conservation.

The Camp Hill Borough’s Bee City USA Committee meets on the third Thursday of each month at 4 p.m. at the Borough office and invites all residents of Camp Hill Borough to offer their ideas for pollinator-friendly initiatives.