"Bird and Coffee" this weekend at Wildwood Park

Looking to get the family out this weekend? "Bird and Coffee" will give you the opportunity to connect with nature from the comfort of the indoors!

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Winter can be slow when it comes to critters outdoors, but Wildwood Park in Harrisburg has found a way to keep the birds chirping all year long.

“It’s an opportunity for people to come out and talk with us, learn about birds, learn about bird counts because we count the birds that are here,” said Ali Bowling, President of the Appalachian Audubon Society.

Wildwood Park and The Appalachian Audubon Society are partnering to host "Birds and Coffee" this Saturday, an event to showcase birds native and non-native to our area.

At the event, attendees can grab a cup of joe, learn about each species and then count the birds present, all from the comfort of the indoors.

“That kind of data in that data set is important for scientists to understand when are birds coming back from migration and is climate change or other factors effecting that," said Bowling.

And there are no shortage of birds to see, even with it being the winter season! During the winter you'd think there be less of a chance to view the birds, but because there are less food options to choose from, the buffet of seed and soot provided daily by Wildwood, keeps them coming back for more.

That provides ample opportunity to see general backyard birds like chickadees, gold finches, cardinals, red bellied woodpeckers and so much more!

The conservation group also take the event one step further by offering two different brews of "Bird-Friendly Coffee". They have a regular coffee with caffeine that is Smithsonian Certified, which is the Gold Standard for bird friendly coffee and they also have a Swiss decaffeinated coffee that is Rainforest Alliance Certified. This coffee is grown in Guatemala, and produced at the Bantam Coffee Roasters in Gettysburg, P.a. For more information click here.

Lorries Preston, Coffee Coordinator for the Appalachian Audubon Society, says that it is equally important to conserve both our local bird habitats, and their migration habitats, where the coffee is originally grown.

“What we have is a bird friendly type of coffee that is grown as an understory. It's almost sort of a jungle-y environment so you have canopy trees the coffee is somewhere in the middle but there are also understory plants too, so it actually makes up a very healthy ecosystem,” said Lorrie Preston Coffee Coordinator for Appalachian Audubon Society.

The event is this Saturday, March 11th from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Olewine Nature Center in Wildwood Park.