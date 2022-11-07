Biggest 'supermoon' of the year will be visible Wednesday

July's "Buck Moon" will be visible July 13 and, weather permitting, will be bigger and brighter than usual.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Those who missed June's supermoon have another chance to catch the event, as another supermoon will be visible Wednesday, July 13.

July's full moon brings its orbit closer to Earth than usual. This combo creates a supermoon, and July's will be the biggest supermoon of the year.

Weather permitting, the moon will appear bigger and brighter to the naked eye.

A common name for Wednesday's full moon is the "Buck Moon." This is a reference to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer.

The supermoon from last month was titled the "Strawberry Moon" because it occurred during strawberry harvest time.