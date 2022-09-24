x
Aerospace

Unidentified white light spotted flying over Hanover

A viewer submitted a video of an unidentified white light flying through the sky. The light's appearance coincides with SpaceX launching 52 Starlink satellites.

HANOVER, Pa. — Several FOX43 viewers report seeing an unidentified white light flying through the night sky.

In the video seen below, shot in Hanover by Lauren Jacoby, the light can be seen making its way through the sky above a parking lot.

The light's appearance coincides with SpaceX's launch of 52 Starlink satellites

The satellites were launched at 7:32 p.m. tonight, Sept. 24. They originated at the Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

It is unclear at this point if the light seen over Hanover is one of the Starlink satellites.

   

