NASA expert joins FOX43 Morning News to discuss coming Artemis I launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — On Aug. 29, NASA will be launching a new chapter of space exploration.

Artemis I, targeted to launch at 8:33 a.m., will send the Orion spacecraft 40,000 miles beyond the Moon, according to NASA. At that distance, Orion will break Apollo 13’s record for furthest from Earth any spacecraft designed for humans has gone.

Mark Kirasich, deputy associate administrator for Artemis Campaign Development, joined FOX43 on Aug. 26 to discuss the launch, and answer some questions about the mission.

Artemis I will be the first in a series of increasingly complex missions to build a long-term human presence on the Moon for decades to come, according to NASA.

The primary goals of the mission are to demonstrate Orion’s systems in a spaceflight environment and ensure a safe re-entry, descent, splashdown, and recovery prior to the first flight with crew on Artemis II, also according to NASA.

Kirasich also spoke about what excites him about the mission, how this mission differs from the Apollo program, and more.