Schott, Penn State partner in high-tech education

A glass manufacturer in Duryea is joining forces with Penn State Scranton to give the school's science students some real world experience.

DURYEA, Pa. — Duryea is home to a one-stop shop that creates high-tech items we rely on every day.

Schott on York Avenue has been making specialty glass for more than 130 years to create technology for the future.

"We do more than just make glass, you know, we make vision come to life. We're able to sell our glass in the industries that people can use every day, such as cell phone technology and infrared technology," said Rob Gomeau, Schott's site manager.

From missile domes to devices made for fighting cancer, all rely on glass manufactured by Schott.

Their partnerships with the National Science Foundation and Penn State Scranton are providing funding and opportunities to train the next generation of scientists through research opportunities.

"This is a critical piece for translation of research into economic development which leads to creating jobs and serving humankind," said Marwan Wafa, the Penn State Scranton chancellor.

Schott and Penn State see this as an investment for northeastern Pennsylvania's science education while creating economic growth and prosperity.

"These students who come here and get touched by companies like Schott, some of them continue to be here and grow here are examples of that, and some then go and start their own companies, to build places in Scranton to be an outstanding economic development ecosystem to produce high paying jobs," said Sethuraman Panchanathan, National Science Foundation director.

As Schott grows its products into the aerospace, medical, and laser glass industries, they also hope to increase their team of 140 employees.

"We really want people in Luzerne County to know that we're here, that we're thriving, we're growing, we're hiring, and what we do really changes the world," says Bill James, research and development vice president.

If you would like more information about job and research opportunities at Schott, check out their website.