Data Privacy Day is Jan. 28: Here's how to protect your data

YORK, Pa. — Jan. 28 is Data Privacy Day, so FOX43 is breaking down password managers, VPNs and other ways to protect your data. We're also taking a look at what lawmakers are doing in 2022 to help consumers be more informed with what they're authorizing when they sign Terms of Service agreements.

Password Manager

A common mistake people make online is using the same password for everything. Even if the password is long and complex, it could be released if a company is hacked.

A password manager not only helps you keep track of all your different passwords, but many of them also suggest strong and unique passwords for you to use.

When you set up a password manager, create one complex password that you only use for the manager. Then, be sure to also set up two-factor authentication if it's available. This will either require you to use your phone's Face ID or thumbprint scanner, enter a code texted to your phone, or verify your identity in some other unique form.

Most internet browsers like Google Chrome, Firefox, Microsoft Edge and Safari have built-in password managers, but there are also paid versions that have additional features like Dashlane, Nordpass, Lastpass and 1Password.

VPN (Virtual Private Network)

While surfing the web or using apps, it's not uncommon to be asked for your location data. Although this may help your favorite department store figure out which location is closest to you, websites may sell that data to advertisers.

A VPN service routes your internet connection through a server in a different place. When using a VPN, your computer’s IP address is changed to a VPN server's IP address.

This has the security benefit of only allowing websites to see the VPN-related IP addresses, which keeps them away from your personal computer and the local network it may be using.

Like a virtual tunnel, it hides what you do on the internet, going from your computer to another one somewhere else in the world.

By using the internet through a VPN, Internet Service Providers and other people on the local network aren't able to see which websites are visited, since it only shows a connection to the VPN.

The technology is also used in countries with restricted or censored internet to help users access banned websites like Facebook and YouTube.

Other benefits include hiding your location from websites and bypassing regional restrictions on content like Netflix.

There are numerous different VPN services available at different prices including Private Internet Access, NordVPN, ExpressVPN and Surfshark.

Something to keep an eye out for when shopping for a VPN is whether the service itself also stores or sells information collected.

Disallowing cookies

If you've been online recently, a website has probably asked you to accept its "cookies." Unlike the sweet treat of the same name, web cookies are used to save your data and experience on a site.

This information may be used to save your preferences, settings or shopping cart on a website, but it also can provide a wealth of information for the owner of the site to sell and make money off of.

Before clicking "Accept all cookies," it may be a good idea to take an extra minute to select what information you want the website to store.

Some web browsers also have settings that can automatically block certain kinds of cookies. For information on how to do it on Google Chrome, click here.

How to see what data is already leaked

So how do you know what information has already been leaked?

"have i been pwned?" is a website that checks email addresses and phone numbers to see if they either were leaked in data breaches of websites.

If an account connected to that email or phone number has been "pwned" (pronounced like owned with a 'P' at the beginning), the website will say what type of information was leaked. If that includes financial information or passwords, it may be a good idea to change that those.

Terms of service simplified

On Jan. 13, 2022, the "TLDR Act" or the "Terms-of-service Labeling, Design, and Readability Act" was introduced by lawmakers as a way to make Terms of Service agreements easier to understand and require more transparency from companies.

If passed, the bill will require companies to summarize what's in their Term of Service document in clear and easy-to-understand language.

The bill will also require businesses to have a list of reported data breaches from the three years and what data is collected about the consumer.