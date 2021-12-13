Lawmakers advance plan to boost broadband internet expansion

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from Nov. 17.
The state House is giving its unanimous approval to a plan to set up a governmental body that will develop a statewide plan for broadband internet funding and expansion into unserved and underserved areas of Pennsylvania.
The bill was sent to the Senate after a unanimous vote by the House on Monday.
It would set up the independent Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority to act as a central point to coordinate grant money in underserved areas.
Pennsylvania is line for at least $100 million in federal money to expand broadband in the state.
The authority that would be set up under the House-passed bill would consist of an 11-member board.