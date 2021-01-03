Department of Human Services announces updates, additional features for the myCOMPASS Pa. app

Users will now be able to report a stolen or lost card, review previous EBT transactions, and request a replacement EBT card, among other features.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Department of Human Services announced the launch of the newest version of the myCOMPASS Pa. mobile app on March 1.

The app allows users to "complete several case management actions like checking their application and benefit status, uploading requested documents, completing semi-annual renewals, and creating a COMPASS account."

myCOMPASS PA 5.0 offers a new feature: users will now be able to check the balance of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits on their electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card directly on their phone. Prior to this update, users could only check this on the COMPASS website or by calling the EBT card vendor, Conduent.

Users will now also be able to report a stolen or lost card, review previous EBT transactions, request a replacement EBT card, and change their PIN.

“We are always working to improve our services and make them more convenient for the people who need them. The latest update to the myCOMPASS PA mobile app will allow users to check on important benefits information right from their mobile device,” DHS Secretary Teresa Miller said. “I encourage everyone receiving benefits in PA to download the app and explore these helpful new features.”