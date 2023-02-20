Harrisburg University e-sports team to test out new revolutionary earbud technology

The NAQI earbud, developed by Canadian-based Naqi Logix, allows people to use a computer or play a video game, with just a few head tilts.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It’s a revolutionary piece of technology.

“Hands-free, voice-free and there’s even a look-free aspect to this with our invisible UI, as far as command control and navigating, the sky’s the limit," said Dave Segal, co-founder and chief innovation officer of Naqi Logix.

The NAQI earbud, developed by Canadian-based Naqi Logix, allows people to use a computer or play a video game, with just a few head tilts.

“We pick up inner ear air pressure changes that help detect facial micro gestures such as jaw clenches and so forth," explained Segal. "We also have a biosensor that picks up electricity generated from the head and muscle contractions.”

Segal said the idea started almost a decade ago, when he read an article about a soldier returning from Iraq, missing multiple limbs and suffering from paralysis.

“I thought 'Hey, what if someone in that condition could control a computer with nothing but a smart earbud?'" said Segal. “We really want to change the game and change all the rules, level the playing field for those who require assistive technology to play competitive games like those who are able-bodied and do it and show up well.”

Now a prototype has been made and the company is teaming up with Harrisburg University’s national e-sports champions, as part of the development process.

“You always have to embrace the new tech and being able to get a jump on it and be one of the people to test it is a great opportunity," said Tanner Deegan, an e-sports coach at Harrisburg University.

Deegan said the technology has the ability to build inclusion in e-sports.

“Whether you’re trying to win a national championship competitively or you’re just coming home after work wanting to play some games or if you have friends over, everyone deserves an opportunity to try their hand at anything," he explained.

The Harrisburg University team will start testing out the NAQI earbuds next month.

Segal says they could be available for purchase as early as next year.