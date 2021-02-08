Everything you need to know about the Google Pixel 6

The tech giant announced the new Pixel 6 phone will come with a brand-new chip designed in house.

YORK, Pa. — Google announced today that their new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones, expected to launch this fall will have a variety of new features.

The biggest change? Google phones will now use in-house designed Tensor chips.

Google's Pixel phones currently use Qualcomm's Snapdragon SoC (system on a chip), while the new Tensor SoC follows in the footsteps of Apple with its A-series chips, and Samsung with it's Exynos chips.

CEO of Google and parent company Alphabet, Sundar Pichai, says that the Tensor chip "will help make more helpful experiences possible, from better speech recognition that uses half the power consumption, to the best face detection, to improve blurry photos in low lighting."

The phones will also come with a larger rear camera sensor, the reason for the larger camera bar as opposed to the more common square camera bump. This is the first time Google has increased the size of their camera sensor since the first phone was released in 2016.

The phones will also feature the updated operating system, Android 12, along with with it's new adaptive "Material You" design style, which is expected to officially release later this year.