New 'Hum' feature by Google allows users to identify the song stuck in their head without knowing the words

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Have you ever found yourself wondering, "What is that song stuck inside my head?"

Now, Google wants to help you identify that earworm.

A new feature in the Google App allows users to hum, whistle or sing a melody and the feature identifies which song it is for you.

Google recommends humming for at least 10 to 15 seconds for it to register. In its description of how the feature works, Google insists you do not need perfect pitch for it to work.

The company says that each song has its own unique identity and they've built machine learning models to match your hum to the correct song.

The feature is currently available in English on iOS devices and in more than 20 languages on Android.

Do you know that song that goes, “da na na na na do do?” We bet Google Search does. 😉 Next time a song is stuck in your head, just #HumToSearch into the Google app and we’ll identify the song. Perfect pitch not required → https://t.co/xOFYTukjOk #SearchOn pic.twitter.com/3LRN4HJMKG — Google (@Google) October 15, 2020

Of course, after hearing about it, the FOX43 News team had to put it to the test ourselves.

Check it out in the clip above.