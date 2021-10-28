Google allows minors to delete their images in search engine

In a post, the company said anyone under the age of 18 or their guardian can now request the removal of their images from search results.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — If you have kids with shameful or humiliating photos online, Google is making it easier for those images to be deleted from the search engine.

"I think it's a great idea, kids are under tremendous pressure socially and then to have some photo that's out there that might be embarrassing can be mentally difficult," said Dineane Williams, a stepmom.

The tech company unveiled the new tool that allows users to fill out a form that include URLs of any images you want removed, search query terms that surface the image and other URLs of any search pages that contain the images.

This prompts someone from the company to review the request.

In a blog post, Google said "We know that kids and teens have to navigate some unique challenges online, especially when a picture of them is unexpectedly available on the internet."

The announcement follows a series of calls from lawmakers, urging companies to increase its child safety methods.

"This looks like an important first step in reaching a balance between the rights of free speech and the rights protecting our children," said lawyer Domenic Romano.

Others remain on the fence about the new feature.

"I wouldn't say it's a good thing overall," said Craig Eberly, a father to a 16-year-old.

"This is just a chance to win back some good will from its user community, but the fact is once something is on the internet, you can never completely get rid of it," added Angela Kern, a cybersecurity expert at Penn State University.

While Google allows minors to scrub images off it's platform, it does not remove the photo from the internet. You may have to contact the website's owner to completely delete the photo.