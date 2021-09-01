Facebook just announced its newest smart displays for the home

Facebook's newest "Portal" devices bring productivity to mind with features designed for working from home or the office.

YORK, Pa. — Facebook announced two new smart displays for the home. While these displays have the home-based features seen in Facebook's previous "Portal" devices, the company has introduced further integration into the workplace.

Mark Zuckerberg announced the new "Portal Go" ($199) and "Portal Plus" ($349) during a Facebook live stream.

According to Facebook, the Portal Go will have a 10-inch display and a built-in battery, while the Portal Plus will have a 14-inch tilting display, camera and stereo speakers.

Facebook seems to be targeting the products at people who are working from home with support for: Zoom, Workplace, Webex, GoToMeeting and BlueJeans video calling. The company also announced that by December, devices will also support Microsoft Teams and include its calendar contacts, file sharing, and chat.

The company is also introducing "Portal for Business," a service for small and medium-sized businesses. The program uses the device's various tools to help deploy and manage other Portals. Businesses can set up separate Facebook work accounts for their teams, manage device settings, check the device status, reboot devices, and factory reset devices, all remotely.

Along with the new features built around work, the Portal devices will also support music streaming will services like: Spotify, Pandora and iHeartRadio. The devices will also function as a digital photo frame and has Amazon's "Alexa" smart assistant built in.

The new Portal devices are open for preorder and begin shipping on Oct. 19.

For more information on the Portal devices click here.

For more information on Portal for Business click here.