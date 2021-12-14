Ex-Netflix executive gets prison for accepting tech bribes

A former Netflix vice president, who oversaw the company’s internet technology department, was sentenced Tuesday to 2 1/2 years and must forfeit $700,000.

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A former Netflix executive is going to federal prison for taking bribes and kickbacks from tech companies to approve lucrative contracts.

Prosecutors alleged that Kail took more than $500,000 in kickbacks along with valuable stock options. In exchange, he approved millions of dollars in contracts for nine tech companies seeking to do business with Netflix.