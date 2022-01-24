College professors invent teddy bear to help those suffering from memory disorders

The goal of "CueTeddy" is to offer simulation to those with dementia and other memory disorders who might be feeling isolated.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Although many people may have owned some kind of beloved teddy bear when they were younger, chances are that stuffed animal wasn't engineered to help the owner with dementia and memory disorders. Now, two Pennsylvania college professors are doing just that.

The robotic, interactive teddy bear called “CueTeddy” was created by retired Lebanon Valley College Professor Dr. Roger Nelson and Gettysburg College Information Technology Vice President Dr. Rodney Totsen.

The project was inspired by both inventors' own experiences caring for family members with dementia.

"Our goal really is to help the caregiver be a better partner for the individual with a memory disorder," said Nelson.

Totsen echoed a similar message.

"I really like projects that have a mission to help other people and to make a difference in the world,” he said. “Issues and problems related to healthcare are some of the major challenges we have, and so I thought this would be a great project to help solve some of those problems."