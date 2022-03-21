Apple reports multiple service outages, including Apple Music and iCloud

It's not yet known when the services will be completely restored.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Multiple Apple services appear to be suffering intermittent or complete outages Monday afternoon.

According to the company's system status page, the outages run the gamut of services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud, the iTunes Store, Maps, Podcasts and more.

The list appears to be updating in real-time, with fewer issues having been reported earlier in the day. There are 23 current outages as of this writing, Apple reports.

It's unclear when the services will be completely restored to users.