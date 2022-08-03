Everything you need to know about Apple's "Peek Performance" event

Tuesday's event included announcements on a new iPad Air and iPhone SE along with the new top-of-the-line "Mac Studio."

CUPERTINO, Calif. — Apple's "Peek Performance" took place on Tuesday, with the company announcing the newest iPhone SE and iPad Air along with the new top-of-the-line "Mac Studio" desktop computer.

While the new iterations of the iPad Air and iPhone SE announced during the March 8 event come as mostly performance upgrades, the new Mac Studio takes position as the most powerful Apple computer release to date when upgraded with Apple's newly announced "M1 Ultra" chip.

iPhone SE

Apple announced it's newest version of the iPhone SE, a budget-oriented phone that uses the same design as the iPhone 8 released in 2020. The latest version has improved processing power and connectivity with updated camera features.

The 2022 iPhone SE comes with the "A15 Bionic" processor, the same chip used to power the iPhone 13. Apple claims that, with the new chip, the iPhone SE will be 1.8 times faster than the iPhone 8.

With the increase in processing power, the iPhone SE will come with 5G connectivity. Apple says the phone will switch between using 5G or LTE when high speeds aren't necessary to conserve battery.

The new iPhone SE will also come with camera features like Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, Deep Fusion and Portrait mode.

The 2022 iPhone SE will come in red, starlight and midnight. It will have a Home button with a fingerprint scanner as opposed to the Face ID that Apple's more expensive phones have.

iPhone SE will be available for pre-order this Friday, March 11, with availability beginning Friday, March 18. The product starts at $429 for the base model.

For more on the new iPhone SE, click here.

iPad Air

Along with the new iPhone SE, Apple also announced the fifth generation of its iPad Air.

This generation ditches the cellphone class A14 Bionic processor from its previous model in favor of the Apple M1, the same chip in the 2021 iMac.

Apple claims that, compared to the previous model, the new chip's CPU is 60% faster and its GPU will offer twice the graphics performance.

The fifth generation iPad Air is also carrying over the Type-C port from its previous model. However, Apple says the port is now two times faster, transferring data up to 10 gigabits per second (enough to download a two-hour 4K movie in a little more than 25 seconds).

As for the camera, the iPad Air comes with a new ultra-wide selfie camera that allows for Apple's person tracking "Center Stage" feature, keeping the subject of a recording or video call centered in the frame.

While the base model of the iPad Air is Wi-Fi only, a Wi-Fi and cellular version is available that comes with 5G compatibility.

The new iPad Air, in 64GB and 256GB configurations, comes in space gray, starlight, pink, purple and blue finishes, and its base model starts at $599.

For more information on the iPad Air, click here.

Mac Studio

The announcement of Apple's new Mac Studio and its accompanying Studio Display and M1 Ultra processor took up the majority of the "Peek Performance" event.

The Mac Studio comes in M1 Max and M1 Ultra variants.

The M1 Max was Apple's previous top-of-the-line processor. Apple's newly introduced M1 Ultra takes two M1 Max processors and connects them together.

The Mac Studio comes with four Thunderbolt 4, two USB-A, ethernet and HDMI ports on the back alongside an audio jack, plus as SD card reader and two USB-C or Thunderbolt 4 ports on the front depending if the computer is the M1 Max or Ultra variant.

While the Mac Studio starts at $1,999 in it's base configuration, with fully upgraded hardware, the computer goes for $7,999.

Mac Studio 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

Alongside the Mac Studio, Apple also announced its sold-separately "Studio Display" with built in speakers and camera and microphone that will be on sale for $1,599.