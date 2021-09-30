Amazon announces smart robot for the home that can deliver drinks and feed fido

Amazon announced the mobile robot dubbed "astro" at its 2021 product launch event.

The three-wheeled "Astro" robot was revealed by the company on Tuesday.

The robot comes with a expanding periscope camera for surveillance and a smart display with cameras for video calling.

The Astro also comes with a detachable cup holder, and can carry other items that are sold separately like Ziploc containers, an OMRON blood pressure monitor and a "Furbo Dog Camera" that can also give treats to pets.

Charging at a dock, the Astro can patrol the house while nobody is home, checking on different rooms, and respond to noises or if motion sensors are triggered.

The Astro can also follow people around the house with entertainment, or find people to deliver notifications about timers, calendar events, messages and more.

Owners will also be able to turn off cameras, microphones, and motion with the press of a button, and set areas off limits the the robot.

Amazon also noted that the Astro can't go up or down stairs.

The Astro is $999 for its introductory period, and will later increase to $1,449, though it'll be exclusively available those invited to purchase it by Amazon.