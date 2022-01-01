Airports deal with traveler questions after some 5G rollout again delayed

Cell phone carriers Verizon and AT&T delayed 5G rollout near 50 major U.S. airports after the aviation industry raised safety concerns.

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Cell phone carriers Verizon and AT&T have delayed 5G rollout near 50 major U.S. airports after the aviation industry raised safety concerns.

The issue revolves around radio frequencies. Because 5G and some aviation radio altimeters both transmit on a frequency range known as the C-band spectrum, there’s a low possibility of radio interference.

Radio altimeters measure altitude to the ground and are generally used during takeoff and landing when pilots can’t see through the clouds, such as during bad weather.

There is a roughly 500 MHz frequency difference between the two technologies, enough that interference would not likely be a problem.

Just to be safe, though, Verizon and AT&T agreed on Jan. 4 to not use radio towers near airports for two weeks, then on Jan. 18 for another six months.

The additional delay comes after 10 airlines signed a letter to President Joe Biden warning of “dire consequences” to a transportation industry already hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Biden thanked Verizon and AT&T for delaying use of 5G cell towers near airports, writing in a statement:

“This agreement will avoid potentially devastating disruptions to passenger travel, cargo operations, and our economic recovery, while allowing more than 90% of wireless tower deployment to occur as scheduled. This agreement protects flight safety and allows aviation operations to continue without significant disruption and will bring more high-speed internet options to millions of Americans.”

Both carriers stood by the safety of 5G—into which they have invested billions of dollars—and criticized the FAA and aviation industry for a lack of preparation.

Verizon wrote in a statement to FOX43,

“As the nation’s leading wireless provider, we have voluntarily decided to limit our 5G network around airports. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and our nation’s airlines have not been able to fully resolve navigating 5G around airports, despite it being safe and fully operational in more than 40 other countries.”

AT&T wrote in a statement to FOX43,

“At our sole discretion we have voluntarily agreed to temporarily defer turning on a limited number of towers around certain airport runways as we continue to work with the aviation industry and the FAA to provide further information about our 5G deployment, since they have not utilized the two years they’ve had to responsibly plan for this deployment. We are frustrated by the FAA’s inability to do what nearly 40 countries have done, which is to safely deploy 5G technology without disrupting aviation services, and we urge it do so in a timely manner. We are launching our advanced 5G services everywhere else as planned with the temporary exception of this limited number of towers.”

The 50 airports with 5G buffer include Harrisburg International and Philadelphia International airports, both of which rushed to assure flyers there’s no need to cancel travel plans.

Philadelphia International Airport provided this comment:

“PHL and its airline partners are committed to the safety of passengers and employees. The rollout of 5G could potentially impact operations at PHL, however, we understand that many aircraft types have FAA-approved procedures during very low-visibility. PHL will continue to work with our major air carriers and industry partners on 5G preparations. PHL is one of 50 US airports with a 5G buffer zone for six months, during which signal strength will be reduced and antennas will be titled away from aircraft approach paths as effects of 5G continue to be tested.”

Harrisburg International Airport officials said they were fielding questions from travelers on Monday.

“We’ve received a few phone calls from people who are concerned,” Scott Miller, airport spokesperson, said. “They have a trip booked next week or the week after that and they obviously don’t want their flight to get cancelled.”

Passengers who spoke with FOX43 said 5G likely wouldn’t affect their travel plans.

“I don’t fly that often so I don’t really pay attention to it too much,” Maria Maneval of Selinsgrove, Snyder County said.

“I’d fly if they said it was safe, but I would be concerned because of what I’m hearing on the news,” Lou Thompson of Middletown, Dauphin County said.

Nearly 40 other countries already using 5G have found several workarounds, including installing frequency filters on airplanes to block radio interference, reducing 5G power levels, and directing radio signal away from airplanes.