Why the Jets are the most intriguing NFL team this offseason

If the Jets are going to add a new QB, do they go all-in on a mega-deal for Deshaun Watson or take their chances with the No. 2 overall pick?

This could turn out to be a wild offseason for the New York Jets.

On one hand, the Jets could trade for Houston Texans' quarterback Deshaun Watson and backfill the draft picks with the tens of millions of dollars of cap space they have to spend. On the other hand, the Jets could go the rookie quarterback route, find their signal-caller on the cheap and get crazy with a spending spree to put that QB in the best position to succeed early.

Either way, the New York Jets have plenty of options and with new coach Robert Saleh, the only thing we know for sure about Gang Green is they will look very different in 2021.

“The Jets just need pretty much everything right now. It was a 2-14 football team,” Locked on Jets host John Butchko said, of the ways they can improve the team.

He points out the Jets’ ample financial flexibility—they’ll have the second-most projected money to spend in free agency this spring—looms even larger than in a normal offseason when the cap just keeps going up. With COVID-19 keeping fans out of stadiums, revenues fell and with it the cap is expected to fall in the $180 million range rather than up over $200 million where it might be in a normal year.

If the Jets are going to add a new quarterback, do they go all-in on a mega-deal for disgruntled Watson, the Texans quarterback, or take their chances with the No. 2 overall pick?

“The way I look at it is, I don’t think you’ll ever say 15 years from now, ‘Oh man, we shouldn’t have given up that extra first-round pick for Deshaun Watson. He’s not good.’ I think it’s more, what are you trying to accomplish?,” Butchko said.

That would put the Jets in the catbird seat in the upcoming NFL draft. If Trevor Lawrence goes No. 1, and he’s the unanimous choice to go at that spot, the draft starts with the Jets.