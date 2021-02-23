What plans do the Jets have for 2021?

One big topic on the minds of many, is if the Jets will let the quarterback carousel pass them by.

The New York Jets haven’t made many headlines since they hired their new head coach in Robert Saleh this off-season. Will the Jets sit back and let the quarterback carousel pass them by?

They missed out on Carson Wentz who went to Indianapolis. Deshaun Watson wants out in Houston. Russell Wilson is potentially available in Seattle. The big question of the day is: Do the Jets have anything planned for 2021?

“The quarterback is an enormous question mark right now,” said John Butchko. The Locked On Jets Podcast host discussed where the Jets are in the latest episode of Locked On Today.

Butchko said, “they have to get some playmakers on offense. This has been one of the worst offenses in the league consistently for close to the last decade.” John looks at the biggest issues the Jets need to address:

If the Jets don’t address their quarterback need before the NFL draft, they do have some options. They likely won’t have the option of Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence as he is likely to get snagged by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the number one pick. BYU’s Zach Wilson has been climbing the draft boards and could be the potential pick for the Jets if they decide not to go with Ohio State’s Justin Fields.