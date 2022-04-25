Rapper Jack Harlow named in new lawsuit connected to 2021 Louisville nightclub shooting

Abelson Barthelemy, who alleges he was injured in the 2021 shooting at Vibes nightclub on River Road that night, has filed that lawsuit.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly one year after a shooting at a Louisville nightclub during Derby weekend left one person dead and others injured, a new lawsuit has been filed against rapper Jack Harlow.

Abelson Barthelemy, who alleges he was injured in the shooting at Vibes nightclub on River Road that night, has filed that lawsuit.

Harlow attended the club the night bartender Kasmira Nash was killed. His former DJ Ronnie O’Bannon has been charged in her death.

In the lawsuit, he claims Harlow and his team bypassed security at the night club and it also alleges that lapse allowed O’Bannon to carry a gun inside. It also claims Harlow should have known O’Bannon was armed and if he did know, he had a duty to stop it.

Barthelemy is suing for the money he lost on medical bills, losing work because of his injury and any money he might lose in the future because of the shooting.

It’s not the first time Harlow has been named in a lawsuit connected to the incident.

He was added to a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Nash’s family back last December.

