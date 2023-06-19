Youth golfer Cole Miller nails hole in one, bonds with his father through the game of golf

Eleven-year-old Cole Miller nailed his first hole in one, taking up the game of golf after his father.

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. — The game of golf is all-encompassing. For Eric and Cole Miller, it bonds them as father and son.

Eleven-year-old Cole picked up the game because of his father and has been making strides out on the course. He even recently hit his first hole in one at Cool Creek Golf course, but the game means so much to both of them.

“We golf every weekend together and sometimes, if I have off on the weekdays, we golf then too," said Eric. "My wife says we are addicted to it and need to slow down."

Cole's progression has been steady; he recently came in first place in his last two tournaments. The well-spoken young man thanks his father for putting him on the right track.

“I’m glad he started so I could come and beat him every time we play; it’s a fun game," said Cole. "He gets so excited at my tournaments too, so when I do well, he just gets happy. We tell my Mom when we get home how it went and if I do bad we make a plan so I can get better.”

No matter where golf takes Cole, this is a game the two can share experiences with for life.