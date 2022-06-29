York's Antwoine Dorm Jr. fighting to become next great boxing legend

Dorm Jr. is currently one of the best fighters in the country with nine national championships

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — York's Antwoine Dorm Jr. is one of the most feared fighters in the county.

The seventeen-year-old boxer currently has nine title belts under his name and is looking for more. He was introduced to boxing at the age of two and never looked back.

“I love the sport and it's something that I'm good at, said Dorm Jr. "It's a God gifted talent so I'm going to just do what I'm best at doing."

Dorm Jr. trains at Stick and Move boxing gym under the direction of his father and trainer Dorm Sr. The two have a close nit bond that Dorm Jr. says is always a plus.

"It's cool to have my dad as my trainer, said Dorm Jr. "He was a boxer so he is always giving me pointers and helping out so I'm glad that he is just by my side."

Dorm is currently training for the Jr. Olympics in Wichita, Kansas. in July. The young gun name has quickly started to circle around nationally, but he's focused on what he can control.

"People from different states know me people from across the country know me but I'm not really worried about them, said Dorm Jr. "All I'm worried about is what I'm doing and how I'm going to keep progressing."

Dorm Sr. says his son has received multiple partnership offers as well. Some of the fighters that Dorm Jr. studies include Devin Haney and Shakur Stevenson.