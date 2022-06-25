York YMCA Swimming program continues to develop elite talent

The swimming program consistently ranks as one of the best in the country

YORK, Pa. — The York YMCA Swimming club is simply one of the best in the county. Under Head Coach John Nelson the program has won multiple national titles and is home to some of the best swimmers in the area including recent Spring Grove graduate and University of Florida incoming freshman Daniel Gordon.

"You find what works and you duplicate that year after year" said Nelson "Then you also explore what you need to make better."

Nelson has led the program for ten years, and has seen many swimmers come through. Gordon, this years 50 yard freestyle class 3A state champion credits much of his success to coach and the program.

We have just been prepared and very focused on going to D1 colleges and we have been training really hard," said Gordon "Although I am nervous to see what it is like I am very confident that what I have done here will help me be prepared for that."

York Swimming alumni and current collegiate swimmers also return to the Graham Aquatic Center during the summer. Coach Nelson uses go pro technology and incorporates intense film sessions to nail down the details of every stroke. An above and beyond measure to make sure he gets the best out of each athlete.