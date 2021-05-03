York Suburban stuns Northern York to hand Polar Bears first lost

Trojans came back this week with revenge to beat Polar Bears.

DILLSBURG, Pa. — Just eight days after their last meeting, Northern York boys basketball team hosted York Suburban. This time, in the District III playoffs. The Polar Bears haven't lost a signal game this year and look to continue that trend, but the Trojans wanted revenge after their recent loss.

Trojans were the ones to score first but it was a back and fourth battle for there quarters. The start of the fourth quarter, York Suburban went on a six to nothing run that turned the momentum their way.

The Trojans pulled every play out in the book to serve the Polar Bears their first loss of the season, 55-41.

On the girls side Thursday night, Cumberland Valley hosted Cedar Cliff. The eagles had a steady lead at halftime, leading 36-13, but the Colts weren't a team to give up. They played to CV's intensity and was able to capitalize more off more buckets in the second half. It gave the Eagles a test but they used that to their advantage to keep getting better as a team.

“Each game is a step and each game is a game that you can improve. Find things out about your team. Things that you’re doing well and also things that you need to work on," said Bill Wolf, head coach.

The Eagles will head to the girls 6A District III semifinals beating the Colts, 69-38.