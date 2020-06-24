York Suburban boys basketball team wins sportsmanship award

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Their motto was trust, respect and discipline. By holding to those ideals during the 2019-20 season, the York Suburban boys' basketball team earned the Gretchen Wolf Swartz Sportsmanship Award. The award is voted on by basketball officials in the York-Adams League and takes into account the program as a whole including players, coaches and fans from the Varsity, Junior Varsity and Junior High teams. It happens to mean a little bit more to the Trojans when you consider this was the final year as head coach for Tom Triggs.