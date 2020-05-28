Revs to host High School Baseball and Softball All-Star Invitationals

The York Revolution are hoping to give some high school seniors a proper send off.

YORK, Pa. — PeoplesBank Park is no stranger to hosting area high school baseball teams.

The venue has been home to some marquee district championships and now is ready to give some high school seniors a proper send off.

York's front office is working on the Class of 2020 Baseball and Softball Invitationals, to be played later this summer.

The Revolution would like to host seniors from all over the YAIAA for one last game, allowing them to end their final high school year on their own terms.