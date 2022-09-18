York Revolution mascot Cannonball Charlie makes final appearance

Cannonball Charlie retires after 15 years of setting off blasts at York Revolution games.

YORK, Pa. — Cannonball Charlie has been apart of the York Revolution gameday operations for the last 15 years.

On Saturday, at the Revolution's home game, it was his final time setting off the cannon.

Fans came in droves to pay their gratitude toward Cannonball Charlie. The teams mascot has set over 1,000 blasts in his career as it was a very emotional weekend for him.

"There is not to many jobs you get to watch baseball and play with ammo that was pretty cool part as well and just meeting everyone face to face it's a unique situation to have a mascot that can talk to somebody and have a conversation with them and seeing them out in the community," Charlie explained.

"I can't hide I don't have a big mask on or anything and getting recognized in the community it's just amazing it really is I'm going to miss it tremendously."

Revs Director of marketing Doug Eppler says Cannonball Charlie was a staple and it's a bitter sweet day for the organization.

"Cannonball Charlie meant so much to the Revs he is apart of the family and he is Revs baseball," said Eppler. "There will never be another one like him the fans love him we love him and he's just so passionate about his job and passionate about the community so we can't thank him enough."