York Revolution, Lancaster Barnstormers won't play 2020 season; plans for community outreach to be announced

The Atlantic League clubs did not receive the necessary approval from government and health officials to open their ballparks.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Atlantic League announced that both the York Revolution and Lancaster Barnstormers will not play their 2020 seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league announced the move in a press release on Friday.

According to that release, the High Point Rockers, Long Island Ducks, and Southern Maryland Blue Crabs are working with several professional baseball teams towards finalizing a 70-game schedule that would begin in mid-July and rap up in late September with a five-game championship series.

“The Atlantic League and other leagues are in similar positions,” said Atlantic League President Rick White. “There are multiple teams in each league at different stages of reopening; therefore, some who are able to begin play and some who are not. This solution would pair those clubs able to play and entertain fans at their ballparks, providing a high level of professional baseball and affordable family entertainment.”

The schedule and start date for that 70-game season is expected to be announced in the near future.

In the wake of this announcement, the Revolution and Barnstormers have announced a number of community initiatives and plans to keep the team's and stadiums involved.

According to the press release, the Barnstormers will open Clipper Magazine Stadium to a summer movie series as well as Thursday Happy Hours that will include music, beer specials, cornhole, and other lawn games.

The stadium will also be made available for baseball and softball teams along with to companies and fans for private events.

The teams will partner up to turn their friendly rivalry into a community outreach by building on the "War of the Roses" partnership between the clubs.

Several options are being discussed, and an announcement is expected at a later date.