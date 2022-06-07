York Revolution rival series includes celebration of Fourth of July holiday

The Fourth is always a big holiday for food. fun, and baseball and the Revolution made sure to include all three, and maybe the most important event besides the game was the fireworks show after.

"The players will tell you every time that playing on July 4th is something special most of them will play somewhere on July 4th in the course of a season when you are doing it in front of the hometown crowd it just makes it extra special," said Doug Eppler Director of Marketing and Communication "We love doing fireworks at the ball park any one of our games we can but there is obviously something special about July 4th that's why we put the biggest bang into that event and make sure that it is absolutely the one people."