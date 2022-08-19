Revs pick up 1,000th franchise win

Against their war of the roses foe, the Lancaster Barnstormers, the York Revolution wins their 1,000th game in franchise history

YORK, Pa. — It has been in the making for 15-years. Since 2006, when the York Revolution made their home in the White Rose City. Thursday night, they swept their three game series with the Red Rose City foes, the Lancaster Barnstormers to pick up their 1,000th franchise win and this is how they did it;



The war of the roses turned to the barnyard brawl for the night as the Revs try to raise money for the local 4H club and they start with a statement. Eduardo Rivera throwing the heat. He has three strikeouts in a row to start the game.



To the top of the second, the 'stormers Ariel Sandoval hit a straight shot to center and made a few kids happy, picking up his solo homerun in the grass.



Slide to the bottom of the inning, Jhon Nunez popped one up. It was flirting around the third base the foul line. A few Barnstormers miss judged the ball and with their missing, brought home Yefri Perez to knot everything up at one.