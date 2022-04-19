Revs ready to kickoff season

The Revolution start their 2022 campaign on the road on Friday at the Long Island Ducks.

YORK, Pa. — The majors are underway, the Eastern League is underway. The only one we're missing is the Atlantic League.

Peoples bank park is quite, for now. But, that’s all about to change in two weeks.

On Tuesday, one last scrimmage in York before the season kicks off on the road at the Long Island Ducks. The Revolution will embark on their 15th season. A man that has been there for 13 of them is manager Mark Mason.

“I love the people here. In minor league baseball, you normally don’t get to stay somewhere this long, so it’s really special," said Mason.

It doesn’t matter how long each coach or player has been with the name team, everyone is excited to be back on the diamond.

“As we inching closer. We’re a couple days away. The excitement definitely builds with the guys we have back and the new guys we’ve added. I think we’re really excited to get the season underway," said Austin Nicely, York Revolution left-handed pitcher.

Keeping a healthy well-rounded team with the hopes of possibly filling in another spot next to 2010, 2011 and 2017. It’s been five years since the Revs were crowned Atlantic League champs.

“You want to be consistent when you play. You want to be healthy. You have to be able to stay healthy and you have to be able to maintain your team. Now, we hope a lot of players get signed from here to go back to major league organizations but in the meantime while they’re here. We want them to be healthy and produce to give us a chance to win and for them to get signed," said Mason.

Just 24 of their first 60 plus games are home. The Revs hope to be rolling down the home stretch the second half of the season where they're home the majority of the time.

“Pitch it, hit it and keep it simple. You know, maintain the good group we have here and have a lot of fun and do your job when we need it and I think we have a good shot," said Nicely.