York High football coach Russ Stoner joins the Sitdown to talk upcoming Mega Practice | Sunday Sitdown

Over 200 local high school players will show off their skills in front of numerous college coaches in one of the biggest practices of the year.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — Local District III high school players will have the opportunity of a lifetime to perform in front of college coaches.

York High head coach Russ Stoner is holding a mega practice this Wednesday at York Suburban High School.

Colleges from all over the country will be in attendance to evaluate players for the next level. The goal is get eyes on these athletes in hopes for individual college camp invites as camp season and recruiting starts to pick up.