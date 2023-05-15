York High football coach Russ Stoner joins the Sitdown to talk upcoming Mega Practice | Sunday Sitdown

YORK, Pa. — Local District III high school players will have the opportunity of a lifetime to perform in front of college coaches.
York High head coach Russ Stoner is holding a mega practice this Wednesday at York Suburban High School.
Colleges from all over the country will be in attendance to evaluate players for the next level. The goal is get eyes on these athletes in hopes for individual college camp invites as camp season and recruiting starts to pick up.
"I've always had a big passion for recruiting and we have a lot of talent in the area," said Stoner. "There is a big buzz about it; we have a lot of kids coming and they have a chance to impress in front of all different kinds of coaches."