York Devils get send off to nationals | Frenzy

Underdog Devils not backing down after capturing 14-U AA , Atlantic Amateur Hockey Association Championship

YORK, Pa. — On the ice it is a true hockey underdog story. The York Devils are off to nationals after capturing their division crown.

At York City Ice Arena the Devils get a send off as they get ready for practice and also to celebrate their run of success.

This is the first time in 15 years a York hockey team is headed to the National Championship.

The practice send off doubled as a pep rally for the team as they unveiled their 14-U AA , Atlantic Amateur Hockey Association District Championship. The team now heads to Kalamazoo, Michigan with 15 other programs to compete for the title and make no mistake they may be underdogs but they intend to compete.

"It is a little bit of an underdog story just because of our pool of players and the region that we are in," said head coach Matt Doyle.

"With that being said we are as prepared as anyone in the country to go play to pull it out. We need to play one shift at our time and I like our chances."

Defenseman Tyler Woodall added.

"We want to win and prove to everyone else that York PA has great hockey."