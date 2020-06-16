York County Junior Golf Association, spectators return to the links

The league returned to action at Briarwood West on Monday.

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — When it comes to local sports that are played on grass, things have been quiet for the past few months during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, the York County Junior Golf Association changed all of that.

“It's my fifth year doing this,” said league director Mike Skelly. “It's probably the worst year because of what's going on, but just seeing the kids interact, they haven't seen each other for a while and then they come out here. It's a good feeling.”

“I’m just happy that we're out here and have the ability to come out here. Especially with the sport of golf, we're able to play with all the COVID-19 restrictions. I’m just happy,” said South Western senior golfer Nathan Panizari.

It's not just the golfers that are happy to be back out on the links.

“To see all the parents out today, that's the biggest thing,” added Skelly. “When we originally sent out our email about our first event, we were doing no spectators. Now that we're in the green phase, I’m ecstatic about the number of parents and grandparents that are out watching these kids. That makes me proud.”

“Normal is a strange new word,” said Mike Beckley, whose son golfs in the league. “We're feeling like we're allowed to do more things, to be outside more, seeing friends that are not over Zoom or other platforms.”

The YCJGA allows student athletes to improve their games during the summer months and heading into a new school year.

“I mean this is my third year playing here so I’ve been able to see some people really develop, including myself, which is really cool,” added Panizari.

The golf course was altered to follow guidelines recommended during the pandemic, including putting pool noodles into the golf holes.