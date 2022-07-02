Members of the York County community host watch party for US Olympian Luge athlete and York native Summer Britcher

The American Legion Family of Post 403 hosted a watch party for U.S. Olympian luge athlete Summer Britcher, a York County and Glen Rock native.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The American Legion Family of Post 403 hosts a watch party for U.S. Olympian luge athlete Summer Britcher, a York County and Glen Rock native.

People were able to enjoy food, drinks, and treats.

Family, friends, and members of the community started arriving at the Venue at about 6 a.m. Britcher participated at around 7:30 a.m. and it was not the outcome that many expected.

However, many in the community say they're just glad that she was okay and feel grateful that one of their own was able to participate in an event as big as the Winter Olympics.

The watch party will run until about 10 a.m.