York College opts out of some Winter sports

York College of Pennsylvania announces that it will not participate in some winter sports due to COVID-19.

In a statement on Tuesday, York College President Pamela Gunter-Smith announce the college will not participate in these winter sports due to COVID-19:

Men and Women's Basketball

Wrestling

Men and Women's Indoor Track and Field

A decision about Men and Women's Swimming and Spring sports has not been made yet.

In her statement, President Gunter-Smith said in part "COVID-19 has forced me and others at York College to make a number of difficult and often unpopular decisions. The driving force behind those decisions has always been ensuring that we make our best effort to mitigate the spread of the virus among our York College community. "