York College Men's and Women's Lacrosse teams dominate MAC conference championship

The Men's team wins the commonwealth championship for the third time in a row; The women claim their second straight title.

YORK, Pa. — Dominance is the only word to describe York Colleges lacrosse programs.

Both the men and women are reigning MAC Commonwealth champs and it seems that will be the case years to come.

The Men's team took on Stevenson College, and after a quick 2-0 deficit the Spartans stormed back to take the lead, and never looked back.

Some key goals from Will Harnick and Jacob Wilhelm put the Spartans back in front. Solid defensive stands sealed the deal for York as they complete the three peat 14-9.

"It's just a maturity and discipline about them where they pay attention to the little things," said head coach Brandon Childs.

"The kids focusing on all those little details throughout the course of the calendar year, and that’s ultimately what it attributes to and that's how you continue to win championships."

On the women's side, it was more of the same.

Zoe Kluegel was key in this one with some timely goals and Bella Garabo was solid in goal all game long. She came up with some key stops against Messiah and finished as the MVP of the game. The girls claimed their second straight title with a 10-7 win.

"This team has accomplished a lot more then other teams I just think that they are really locked in with each other," said head coach Jen Mutson.

"They are bonded and they work hard and care so this year is just a little different they work hard they are talented and they care."