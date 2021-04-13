Spartans lacrosse team grows stronger after losing a season

York College is undefeated and ranked 3rd in Division III

YORK, Pa. — "Lacrosse has definitely created an escape for guys, quite a bit."

You can hear the emotion in the voice of York College Men's Lacrosse Head Coach Brandon Childs when he talks about his guys needing that escape.

"Everything is different," Childs continued. "The one space on campus that isn't all that different is when we get to get out here for those two hours every day in practice so it's been really enjoyable."

At 9-0 overall and 4-0 in conference, the Spartans have been prepared for every test, whether it's on the field, in the classroom or even COVID testing.



"We go Monday, Wednesday, Friday for COVID testing and we've got to be up at 5:45 AM," explained Spartans Sophomore Midfielder Vinny Facciponti. "We're all up on time, everyone's checking up on each other. I'll just never forget when Coach Childs said, one of the first weeks we got here in the fall, was the team that wins COVID would have the best shot to win the national championship and I think that as of right now, we're doing one hell of a job."

Having a season suddenly canceled and the endless amount of adversity faced has created a special bond with this group.



"You never know what can happen at the end of the day, man. I mean, I was a senior last year expecting to graduate and to be out of here and, you know, I'm right back here," Senior Attacker Gunnar Reynolds said. "It was our toughest year to build team chemistry. Coaches have put it in our heads that this stuff could end at any second. We've got to be grateful and value our time with each other. Once we get on that field, we start clicking and we really value our time more."