YORK, Pa. — NCAA DIV. III MEN'S LACROSSE TOURNAMENT

Lasell - 6

York College - 21

York College raced out to an early 9-2 lead against Lasell in their NCAA Tournament opener on Saturday.

Will Harnick led the way for the Spartans with five goals, while Brendan O'Sullivan netted three in the winning effort.

The Spartans will meet Franklin & Marshall on Sunday in the second round.