York College women's basketball team thriving in new conference

York College women's basketball team is dominating in its new conference.

YORK, Pa. — This season has been in a brand new conference for the York College women's basketball, as the team moved to the Middle Athletic Conference (MAC).

Despite the change, the team is off to a 13-2 start, including a perfect in-conference record, as well.

The Spartans were set to join the MAC following the 2019-20 season, but plans were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the time away from the court, the team stuck together in the offseason making sure to stay fresh on their skills.

"We also got to play pickup in the spring with our masks on and it was great to just play basketball and have fun," said guard Alana Bortner. "Not have to worry about who we are going to play next."

Bortner is third on the team, averaging 10 points per game. She trails Kayla Ferris and Savannah Wilson, who are averaging 14.5 and 12.6 points per game, respectively, completing a balanced attack for the Spartans.

The team's most recent win came against Eastern University by a score of 80-43. Even with the blowout win in tow, head coach Betsy Witman is not satisfied with the team's performance just yet.

"For women's basketball, it really didn't change a whole in in terms of getting any easier," said Witman. "The MAC is really, really tough, from top-to-bottom."