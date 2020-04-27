York Catholic's Kinard staying ready for next pro football shot

YORK, Pa. — Hakeem Kinard has quite the football resume.
He was a standout student athlete for York Catholic, before heading to Saint Francis University, where he helped turn around a Red Flash football program that had never had a winning season. During his time in Loretto, SFU claimed their first NEC Championship and FCS playoff appearance.
When it came time to graduate to the next level, Kinard earned a shot with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and York native Bruce Arians, by being invited to their rookie camp.
While his stint with the Bucs didn't last as long as Kinard would have liked, he remains physically and mentally ready for the next shot at a pro football career.