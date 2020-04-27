York Catholic's Kinard staying ready for next pro football shot

The Saint Francis University grad was invited to the Buccaneers rookie camp in 2019.

YORK, Pa. — Hakeem Kinard has quite the football resume.

He was a standout student athlete for York Catholic, before heading to Saint Francis University, where he helped turn around a Red Flash football program that had never had a winning season. During his time in Loretto, SFU claimed their first NEC Championship and FCS playoff appearance.

When it came time to graduate to the next level, Kinard earned a shot with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and York native Bruce Arians, by being invited to their rookie camp.